Nellore’s Bara Shaheed Dargah Rottela Panduga draws thousands of devotees

NELLORE: Thousands of devotees thronged from Andhra Pradesh and other states thronged Nellore on Saturday as the annual Bara Shaheed Dargah Rottela Panduga entered its second day. With celebrations building up to the Gandha Mahotsavam, the historic dargah and adjoining Swarnala Cheruvu witnessed a influx of pilgrims.

From the early hours, every major road leading to the shrine was packed, while bus stands, railway stations, and city streets overflowed with visitors eager to participate in the centuries-old festival, renowned for its unique tradition of exchanging ‘wish rotis’. The ritual at the Swarnala Cheruvu ghats remained the highlight. Devotees whose prayers had been fulfilled offered rotis, while others received them in hope of blessings. The exchange, symbolising faith and harmony, drew people from all religions. Santana Roti, believed to bless couples with children, attracted the largest crowds, while rotis symbolising prayers for employment, housing, health, and education reflected diverse aspirations.

The Bara Shaheed Dargah was fully geared up for the Gandha Mahotsavam. Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana reviewed arrangements. Inspecting security from the Police Command Control Centre, he inaugurated four surveillance drones.

He also opened the Langar Khana (community kitchen) and served food to devotees. The Minister said nearly 300,000 visited on the opening day, with turnout expected to rise to 6–7 lakh by Sunday.