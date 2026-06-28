Prakasam Collector promises to solve tobacco procurement issues

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector P Rajababu on Saturday warned tobacco companies against rejecting farmers’ produce through ‘no bid’ tactics, cautioning stern action.

Accompanied by Tobacco Board Executive Director B Vishwasree, he inspected auctions at Ongole‑I and II platforms, interacting with farmers and buyers over complaints of low prices.

He insisted every bale be purchased, warning firms acting with mala fide intent would be blacklisted, and only companies participating in this season would be allowed in future auctions.

Rajababu announced Assistant Director‑rank Agriculture officers would monitor procurement at each platform from Monday, assuring implementation of the Chief Minister’s directive for an average price of Rs 200 per kg. Vishwasree said notices were issued to firms skipping auctions and warned of registration cancellations if they failed to procure. Farmers’ union leaders later met the Collector, who assured them of district administration support and further action with the government.

Officials, including GLK Prasad, Srinivasa Rao, Harikrishna, and Varalakshmi, attended the inspection, which highlighted the government’s resolve to protect farmers’ interests.