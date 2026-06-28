Sanjeevani digital healthcare will cover all from August 15: CM Naidu

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the Sanjeevani digital healthcare programme would be rolled out across Andhra Pradesh from August 15, providing every citizen with a digital health record. He inaugurated the Sanjeevani Digital Nerve Centre at the KS Palle Primary Health Centre in Giddaluru constituency and later interacted with doctors, beneficiaries and TDP workers.

Naidu said Sanjeevani would integrate healthcare services from Primary Health Centres to district hospitals and super-speciality hospitals on a single digital platform. The programme would enable online doctor appointments, virtual consultations and continuous health monitoring through digital health cards. He said non-communicable disease screening had already covered 2.61 crore people and disease profiles would be prepared at the village, district and State levels.

Emphasising preventive healthcare, the Chief Minister urged people to adopt healthy lifestyles. He also called for natural farming, saying excessive pesticide use had affected agricultural exports, while assuring farmers there was no fertiliser shortage in the State.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, including free RTC bus travel for women, Deepam 2.0 and Thalliki Vandanam, Naidu said reforms had improved the quality of government schools. He urged youth to master artificial intelligence and quantum technologies and said the government was considering incentives for larger families in view of declining population trends. He reiterated his commitment to developing Amaravati as a green, world-class capital and criticised the YSRCP for its changing stand on capital.

Stressing the importance of river interlinking, Naidu said the Godavari-Nallamala Sagar link would boost irrigation and make the State greener.