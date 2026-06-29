150 mortuary freezer chambers dispatched to CHCs in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday informed that the State government has initiated the supply of 177 new mortuary freezer chambers to secondary government hospitals across the state at a total cost of Rs 6.57 crore.

Each freezer chamber, procured at a cost of up to Rs 3.71 lakh, has the capacity to preserve two bodies. The units will be used to store the bodies of road accident victims, suicide cases, and unidentified persons brought to government hospitals for post-mortem examinations.

The Minister said the initiative was taken to address problems arising from the use of outdated freezer units in several government hospitals. The new equipment is being distributed to 119 Community Health Centres, 49 Area Hospitals, and eight District Hospitals across the state.

According to the Minister, 150 mortuary freezer chambers have already been dispatched, while the remaining units will be supplied shortly.