70 acres handed over for Rs 370-crore Patanjali Food Park in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: In a major push for agro-processing and regional industrial growth, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced special financial incentives and subsidies for the upcoming Food and Herbal Park to be established by Patanjali Ayurved Limited in Vizianagaram district.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited is set to establish the mega Food and Herbal Park with an investment of Rs 370 crore at Chinnaraopalli village in Kothavalasa mandal. The project is expected to significantly boost agro-processing and generate employment in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued GO No. 131 directing the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to hand over 70 acres of land to M/s Patanjali Ayurved Limited following the recent Cabinet meeting.

Vizianagaram is one of the State’s major agriculture and dairy-based districts, with a majority of its population dependent on farming and dairy activities. During 2014-19, Patanjali had proposed setting up a food processing park, an Ayurvedic research and development facility, and a cattle breeding centre in the district with a total investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The government led by then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had allocated 172.84 acres at Chinnaraopalli village in Kothavalasa mandal for the proposed Patanjali Food and Herbal Park with an estimated investment of Rs 634 crore. The company had planned to process pulses, millets, lemons and spices grown in the region. The project was expected to generate employment for about 33,000 people in Vizianagaram and the neighbouring districts of Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam. However, the proposal remained in cold storage after the YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019.