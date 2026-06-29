Andhra Pradesh: Nellore poised to get first multi-company AI park

NELLORE: Once known primarily for agriculture, aquaculture and industry, Nellore is rapidly carving out a place on Andhra Pradesh’s technology map, with Nexus Innovation Hub set to launch the city’s first multi-company AI innovation park.

The innovation hub is the first multi-company innovation park in Nellore and houses six companies developing AI-powered products for global markets in enterprise software, cybersecurity, education technology, healthcare, design and marketing.

The facility represents a major milestone in the city’s transformation into a technology destination capable of attracting global investments and creating high-value employment opportunities.

Founded by Nellore-born entrepreneur Renil Komitla, the AI-driven technology campus has already created 150 high-skilled jobs and aims to generate 1,000 technology jobs within the next two years, positioning the city as a rising destination for global innovation.

What began as a single Terralogic office in 2022 has evolved into a thriving innovation ecosystem. After promising 100 technology jobs during the launch of Blazeup.ai in November 2025, Renil Komitla has already exceeded that target by creating 150 jobs, with plans to expand to 200 professionals within the next six months and 1,000 technology jobs over the following two years.