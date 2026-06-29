Central University of Andhra Pradesh gears up for first convocation on July 1

ANANTAPUR: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) is all set to hold its first convocation on July 1 at its “Gnana Seema” campus in Anantapur.

The university has gained recognition for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology-enabled learning ecosystem, and innovative academic programmes. It is also recognised as the first university in the country to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Minister for Education, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh will attend as Guests of Honour.

More than 1,200 students will receive their degrees during the convocation, marking a significant milestone in the university’s academic journey.

State-of-the-art infra

The Central University of Andhra Pradesh was established as one of the institutions promised to the State by the Centre following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

After receiving approval in 2018–19, the State government allotted 493 acres at Jantaluru village of Bukkarayasamudram mandal on the outskirts of Anantapur for the permanent campus.