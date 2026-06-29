CM Naidu calls for revival of joint family system

VIJAYAWADA: Lauding the greatness of the traditional Indian joint family system, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underlined the need for its revival to uphold values in society.

“The joint family system is one of our greatest strengths. Grandparents and other family members in a joint family system help shape children with values, besides extending emotional support,” Naidu said.

Naidu administered polio drops to children as part of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme at his camp office in Undavalli on Sunday.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted with children and their parents, and enquired about their health, vaccination status and upbringing.

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department informed him that the State aims to administer polio drops to 4.92 million children during the three-day campaign.

Reiterating the State government’s commitment to encourage large families, Naidu said it is creating awareness among people about the importance of having two or more children and promoting a family-friendly social environment.