CM Naidu to launch a slew of projects from July 1 to 5

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a five-day tour across multiple districts from July 1 to July 5, during which he will participate in a series of welfare and development programmes, including foundation stone-laying ceremonies, project inaugurations and policy events.

On July 1, Naidu will distribute social security pensions under the ‘Pedala Sevalo’ programme at Chillakur mandal in Nellore district. Later in the day, he will travel to Sri City where he will lay the foundation stone for Hero MotoCorp’s Global Parts Centre. He will stay overnight at Sri City.

On July 2, Naidu will attend the launch of VB G-RAM at Railway Koduru in Tirupati district. In the evening, he will participate in the GSDP Capacity Building Workshop in Tirupati. The CM will halt in Tirupati for the night.

On July 3, Naidu will launch the works of the Rayalaseema Steel Plant at Sunnapurallapalle in Kadapa district. Then, he will proceed to Kuppam where the CM will launch several works for three days (July 3 to 5). He is scheduled to return to Amaravati on July 5.