Eight years on, Yerra Kaluva bridge yet be rebuilt

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Residents of nearly 25 villages in East and West Godavari districts continue to endure severe hardship as the bridge across the Yerra Kaluva, connecting Kamsalipalem in Nidadavole mandal and Madhavaram in Tadepalligudem mandal, remains unreconstructed eight years after it was washed away in the 2018–19 floods.

The bridge once served as a vital transportation link for commuters, farmers, students, and public transport.

Since its collapse, residents have been forced to rely on a temporary earthen road riddled with potholes, which becomes treacherous during the monsoon. Around 2,000 farmers struggle to transport agricultural produce, while RTC buses, heavy vehicles, and other commuters negotiate the hazardous route at considerable risk.