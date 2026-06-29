Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar warns against ‘politics of conspiracy’

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Sunday alleged that resistance shown by women and farmers in Amaravati reflected public rejection of what he described as the YSRCP’s attempts to create unrest under the guise of political activity.

In a statement, he said the incident demonstrated that people were unwilling to tolerate “politics of conspiracy and disruption.”

He asserted that the State Government would not condone unlawful activities carried out under the cover of politics and emphasised that maintaining law and order remained a priority.

Criticising the previous YSRCP administration, Ravi Kumar said the three-capital proposal had failed to yield progress, stalling Amaravati’s development and affecting the State’s growth.

He alleged that after losing power, the party resorted to “changing narratives and political theatrics” instead of adopting a consistent stand on key issues. He warned that such an approach risked eroding public confidence further, noting that the reaction in Amaravati reflected prevailing sentiment.

The Minister reiterated that the NDA government was committed to development, safeguarding public order and upholding democratic values, adding that any attempt to disturb peace would be dealt with firmly under the law.