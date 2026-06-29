Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy slams YSRCP over ‘Amaravati politics’, distributes Rs 72L CMRF aid

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accused former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders of attempting to divide people through caste and regional provocations. He questioned their recent visit to Amaravati, saying the public had already rejected them by limiting the party to 11 seats.

Swamy alleged that during their five-year rule, YSRCP leaders harassed Amaravati farmers with false cases and arrests. He said their latest actions were aimed at disrupting capital region development, but under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA coalition, Amaravati’s growth would continue.

On Sunday, Swamy distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 72.09 lakh to 102 beneficiaries in Kondapi constituency. He noted that the segment has received Rs 15.87 crore in CMRF support so far. The Minister also inspected the construction of a compound wall at Dr BR Ambedkar Government Social Welfare Girls’ Hostel in Kondapi, directing officials to expedite work and provide facilities to inmates.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed CMRF cheques to 103 beneficiaries and Letters of Credit to 27 patients in need of emergency medical aid at Puttavaripalem village in Addanki constituency.