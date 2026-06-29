Moderate to heavy rain forecast in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across parts of the state over the next coming two days due to the influence of two weather troughs currently affecting the region.

According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, a trough extends from the North Andhra coast through Chhattisgarh up to Maharashtra, while another trough stretches from Interior Karnataka across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu to the Comorin region. The prevailing weather systems are expected to bring cloudy conditions and scattered rainfall across Andhra Pradesh. APSDMA stated that gusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely in several areas, and advised people to remain vigilant.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in the Coastal Andhra districts, while some parts of Rayalaseema may receive light rainfall on June 29. On June 30, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected at isolated locations in the State.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram region, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and NTR are likely to experience the light to moderate rains. Other districts may receive light rainfall in some areas.

The APSDMA reported rainfall in some parts of AP on Sunday. By 4 pm, Mangalagiri in Guntur district recorded 68 mm of rainfall, followed by Rajam in Vizianagaram district with 52 mm, Kakumanu in Guntur district with 51 mm, Tadepalli with 45 mm, Kavuluru in NTR district with 41 mm and Bhattiprolu in Bapatla district with 39 mm of rainfall.

Authorities advised residents not to take shelter under trees or near large hoardings during thunderstorms. Farmers, agricultural workers and cattle herders have been urged to move to safe locations immediately upon hearing thunder and to stay away from snatched or damaged electrical wires caused by strong winds.