P4 Startup Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa to offer world-class infrastructure

KADAPA: The district administration is close to completing the P4 Startup Kadapa Entrepreneurship Centre, a state-of-the-art hub being built near the Arts College at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Designed as a G+3 facility, the centre aims to serve as a launchpad for startups, freelancers and SMEs, positioning Kadapa as a growing business and technology destination.

The initiative aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision of encouraging entrepreneurship in every household, enabling youth to become job creators. The administration is also engaging NRIs from Kadapa to mentor startups and contribute to the region’s innovation ecosystem.

Spread over 25,000 square feet, the building has been constructed using Pre-Engineered Building technology. It features a 200-seat auditorium, multiple conference halls, collaborative workspaces, private cabins, idea pods, lounges and breakout zones. Modern amenities include twin elevators, energy-efficient HVAC systems, high-speed internet, solar rooftop compatibility and landscaped green spaces.

Corporate partners have supported the project, with Shirdi Sai Electricals contributing Rs 4 crore, alongside assistance from Adani and UCL. The centre will be linked with the proposed Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati, with discussions already underway.

Startup Kadapa has set ambitious targets: generating over 500 jobs, facilitating Rs 500 crore in investments, incubating more than 50 startups, at least 30 per cent led by women, and reaching 15,000 individuals through entrepreneurship initiatives.

District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri said the centre is “a platform that gives shape to the dreams of young people,” adding it would serve as a beacon of innovation and economic growth.