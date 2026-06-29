Pulse polio drive to cover 49.20L children in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh aims to administer polio drops to 49.20 lakh children below the age of five during this year’s Pulse Polio immunisation drive, with 60 lakh vaccine doses and 1.33 lakh health workers deployed across the state, Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav said on Sunday.

The Minister spoke after administering polio drops to children at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Bhavani Gardens in the Industrial Estate area of Visakhapatnam.

He was joined by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Visakha North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore.

Satya Kumar Yadav said the annual Pulse Polio programme is being conducted to ensure India remains permanently polio-free. Although India eradicated the polio virus in 2011 and Andhra Pradesh achieved the milestone in 2008, the campaign continues every year in line with World Health Organisation guidelines as polio cases are still being reported in neighbouring Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said the campaign is being implemented in four phases to ensure no eligible child is left out. On the first day, polio drops are being administered through 30,000 booths across the state, while 1,200 mobile medical vans are covering remote areas.

Transit booths have also been set up at bus and railway stations to vaccinate children who are travelling. A door-to-door campaign will be conducted over the following two days to reach children who miss the first day.