Rottela Panduga at Bara Shaheed Dargah draws massive crowds on third day in Nellore

NELLORE: The historic Rottela Panduga at the Bara Shaheed Dargah drew massive crowds on its third day, with devotees from across India participating in the unique tradition of exchanging “wish rotis.”
Pilgrims from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states thronged the shrine from early morning. Long queues stretched beyond the main entrance, while all nine ghats at Swarnala Cheruvu remained packed throughout the day.
Among the most sought-after offerings were the Job Roti, Marriage Roti and Santana Roti, symbolising prayers for employment, marriage and parenthood.
Devotees praised the district administration’s arrangements, including the police command and control system, which reunited lost pilgrims with their families through public announcements. Sanitation workers were also lauded for maintaining cleanliness despite the heavy turnout.
Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, accompanied by his wife Kotamreddy Sujitha and brother Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, took part in the ritual at Swarnala Cheruvu before offering prayers at the dargah.
Speaking to reporters, Sridhar Reddy said his first roti was dedicated to his brother’s wish to become an MLA. The second was offered for the state’s development under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, while the third symbolised hopes of building a “Golden Andhra Pradesh” through sustained growth and investment.
He added that development works worth nearly Rs 700 crore had been undertaken in his constituency over the past two years, with several more projects in the tendering stage.