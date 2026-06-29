Rottela Panduga at Bara Shaheed Dargah draws massive crowds on third day in Nellore

NELLORE: The historic Rottela Panduga at the Bara Shaheed Dargah drew massive crowds on its third day, with devotees from across India participating in the unique tradition of exchanging “wish rotis.”

Pilgrims from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states thronged the shrine from early morning. Long queues stretched beyond the main entrance, while all nine ghats at Swarnala Cheruvu remained packed throughout the day.

Among the most sought-after offerings were the Job Roti, Marriage Roti and Santana Roti, symbolising prayers for employment, marriage and parenthood.