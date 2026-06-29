Smart Kitchens will create jobs: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Sunday defended the State government’s Smart Kitchen initiative, stating that it aims to provide government school students with hygienic, nutritious, and quality mid-day meals while creating additional employment opportunities for women and economically weaker sections.

Responding to criticism by former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister said the government had launched five Smart Kitchens as a pilot project in Kadapa district. He clarified that all 233 cook-cum-helpers working in the schools covered under the pilot project continue to discharge their duties and that no existing employee would lose their job with the expansion of the programme.

The minister said another 33 Smart Kitchens are proposed in the district, which, besides retaining the existing workforce, would generate additional employment for women belonging to Self-Help Groups. According to him, the expansion would create jobs for 38 head cooks, 22 assistant cooks, 256 helpers, and around 76 drivers in the district. He added that the statewide rollout of Smart Kitchens would create thousands of additional employment opportunities.

Refuting allegations that honorariums of cook-cum-helpers had not been paid, Lokesh said all 3,450 cook-cum-helpers in Kadapa district had received their honorariums up to April 2026.

He clarified that no honorariums are payable during May due to summer vacation in schools and noted that June had not yet concluded.

Lokesh accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of making ‘false allegations’ regarding pending payments.

The minister maintained that the Smart Kitchen initiative would ensure students receive cleaner, higher-quality, and standards-compliant mid-day meals, adding that the government’s objective is to improve nutrition and health outcomes for children studying in government schools.