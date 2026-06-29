Target-driven policing makes cops struggle in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State Police Department seems to be facing mounting pressure as personnel struggle to balance routine law-and-order responsibilities with an expanding list of government-driven enforcement priorities, raising concerns over operational stress, procedural lapses and accountability.

Since the TDP-led NDA assumed power in 2024, police forces across the State have been tasked with implementing a series of intensive campaigns, ranging from the crackdown on ganja smuggling and social media misinformation to investigations into alleged irregularities during the previous YSRCP regime.

While these initiatives remain key priorities to the government, they have also stretched police resources to the breaking point.

With large sections of the force diverted to special drives and investigations, many police wings and enforcement agencies are said to be functioning with severe staff shortages.

The relentless pressure to achieve law and order targets is taking a toll.