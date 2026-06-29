West Asia conflict leaves Kakinada’s aqua workers in distress

KAKINADA: A conflict unfolding thousands of kilometres away in West Asia has dealt a heavy blow to the livelihoods of thousands of workers in Andhra Pradesh’s aqua export industry. The recent war involving the United States and Iran has disrupted global shipping routes, sharply reducing seafood exports and triggering large-scale layoffs in Kakinada district, one of the State’s major prawn processing hubs.

According to industry estimates, around 5,400 workers have lost their jobs in five seafood processing companies operating in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The companies together employed more than 14,000 workers, most of whom depended entirely on the sector for their livelihood.

The worst hit are women workers from villages in U. Kothapalli and Thondangi mandals. Every day, thousands travelled to the processing units where they cleaned, peeled, graded and packed prawns for export to international markets. The jobs offered a stable source of income for many families, especially those with limited agricultural land or seasonal employment opportunities.

The five companies - Nekkanti Aqua, Devi Sea Foods, Sandhya Aqua, Coastal Aqua and Adhivishnu Aqua - played a key role in transforming the local economy after the establishment of the Kakinada SEZ. Over the years, the units created large-scale employment and trained workers in specialised processing techniques that require speed, precision and strict hygiene standards.