11th-century Chalukya inscription unearthed in Nallamala forest

ONGOLE: An 11th-century Telugu inscription dating back about 1,100 years has been discovered near Sathakodu village in the Yerragondapalem segment of the Nallamala Reserve Forest during an epigraphical survey conducted by the Epigraphy Branch of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The inscription, engraved on a stone plaque in Telugu script, was copied by ASI’s Mysuru Epigraphy Branch during the recent survey. ASI Director (Epigraphy) K Munirathnam Reddy deciphered the inscription and identified it as belonging to the Chalukya of Kalyani dynasty.

According to the study, the inscription is dated to Chalukya Vikrama Year 42, corresponding to Saka 1043 (1121 CE). The inscription records the donation of four mattars of wetland and 10 matlu of Vaalipolam land under the tank of Pullalacheruvu for conducting worship at the temple of Sathakodu Devara. The donation was made by a person identified in the inscription as Bhimisetty.

Speaking to TNIE, ASI Director K Munirathnam Reddy said, “This inscription records the gift of 4 mattars of wetland and also 10 matlu of land under the tank of Pullalacheruvu, for conducting the worship to the god Sathakodu Devara by a donor Bhimisetty.”

“We appeal to the people to protect these inscriptions whenever and wherever you come across them and inform us. We will take responsibility for protecting and preserving these age-old artefacts, stone inscriptions and other antiquities, which have immense historical value. If you are not aware of how to safeguard evidence of our history, just make a call and we will take care of them as an authorised agency working in this field for a long time,” he said.