Ensure zero delay in capital works: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed major infrastructure and contracting firms to accelerate construction works in the capital region, declaring that Amaravati is being built as an architectural marvel that will make the entire nation proud.
Stressing that the city should be developed as a “Hyderabad-Plus” economic and residential ecosystem, Naidu announced that he will review the progress of the projects every two months to ensure zero delay.
On Monday, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat with representatives of top contracting firms, including L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, Megha Engineering (MEIL), NCC, BSR, and KMV, alongside Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana and CRDA officials.
The officials briefed the Chief Minister that infrastructure contracts worth Rs 50,999 crore have already been assigned to various agencies. The projects are currently moving at an accelerated pace across multiple verticals, including mass housing, trunk infrastructure, Land Pooling Scheme infrastructure, and iconic government structures such as the Legislative Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat Towers.
To preempt bottlenecking, Naidu instructed the firms to mobilise human resources, heavy machinery, and construction materials well in advance.
Briefing the Chief Minister on current ground-level deployments, the MAUD Minister said 26,924 workers and over 5,140 pieces of heavy machinery are actively engaged across construction zones.
CM: No compromise on iconic buildngs’ quality
Furthermore, to shield the future capital from flooding and engineering disruptions, he noted that the widening of the Kondaveeti Vagu and Pala Vagu is progressing rapidly to ensure seamless natural drainage channels.
Reflecting on the timeline, Naidu criticised the previous regime for halting the capital construction for five years, noting that the coalition government has spent the last two years systematically restoring the grand project onto the rails.
The Chief Minister urged contractors to view their involvement not merely as a commercial assignment, but as a prestigious branding opportunity to be part of India’s premier greenfield smart city.
“A few individuals are intentionally acting as litigants to stall the capital’s progress,” Naidu remarked, warning against disruptive elements.
The Chief Minister laid down stringent protocols regarding structural quality, reiterating that the iconic Secretariat, Assembly, and High Court complexes must serve as everlasting benchmarks of modern Indian architecture.
Chandrababu Naidu concluded by sharing the State’s vision for the project’s culmination, announcing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formally invited to inaugurate the iconic structures once the capital city’s core infrastructure reaches completion within the designated deadlines.