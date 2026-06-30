Ensure zero delay in capital works: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed major infrastructure and contracting firms to accelerate construction works in the capital region, declaring that Amaravati is being built as an architectural marvel that will make the entire nation proud.

Stressing that the city should be developed as a “Hyderabad-Plus” economic and residential ecosystem, Naidu announced that he will review the progress of the projects every two months to ensure zero delay.

On Monday, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat with representatives of top contracting firms, including L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, Megha Engineering (MEIL), NCC, BSR, and KMV, alongside Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana and CRDA officials.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister that infrastructure contracts worth Rs 50,999 crore have already been assigned to various agencies. The projects are currently moving at an accelerated pace across multiple verticals, including mass housing, trunk infrastructure, Land Pooling Scheme infrastructure, and iconic government structures such as the Legislative Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat Towers.

To preempt bottlenecking, Naidu instructed the firms to mobilise human resources, heavy machinery, and construction materials well in advance.

Briefing the Chief Minister on current ground-level deployments, the MAUD Minister said 26,924 workers and over 5,140 pieces of heavy machinery are actively engaged across construction zones.