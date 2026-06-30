HM consoles Gayatri’s parents, promises help

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government will extend full support to the parents of Radha Gayatri, a techie who died under suspicious circumstances in Mussoorie on June 14, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said on Monday after meeting the family.

Radha Gayatri’s parents, Sudhakar and Satyavathi, met the Home Minister and explained their suspicions about their daughter’s death and the conduct of her husband, Sricharan. They sought the government’s help in the case.

Anitha said the in-charge Joint Commissioner of Police had already spoken to the local police in Mussoorie and collected details of the case.

The Home Minister said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had directed the AP Director General of Police to speak with the Uttarakhand Director General of Police.

Anitha said the family had raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding Radha Gayatri’s death. She said the truth must be established and those found responsible should face the strict action. She said the government would extend support to Gayatri’s parents.

According to her family, she went to Mussoorie with her husband. They said Sai Charan informed them on June 14 that she had died after reportedly not waking up that morning.