Jana Sena launches ‘Cadre to Leader’ initiative

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Nirmana Sarathula (Organisation Builders) Information Collection Committee on Monday said the party’s statewide organisational assessment exercise reflects President Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to strengthening internal democracy and providing equal opportunities to dedicated grassroots workers.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office, the committee’s central office coordinators said the information collection process, launched across AP on Monday, is aimed at identifying capable leaders through a transparent ‘Cadre to Leader’ initiative.

Coordinator Dr Sandeep Panchakarla said Pawan Kalyan envisions building a democratic political organisation where every committed party worker is given an opportunity to rise. He described the initiative as a unique organisational model that could serve as an example for political parties across the country. “The party is committed to empowering ordinary workers and nurturing future leaders with integrity and dedication,” he said, adding that the exercise has received an encouraging response from cadres across the State.

Another coordinator, Dr Pedapudi Vijay Kumar, said the information collected from party workers and Veera Mahilas would be personally reviewed by Pawan Kalyan before organisational responsibilities are assigned, ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process.

Dr Burra Divya Raj said the exercise would ensure equal opportunities for all deserving workers, irrespective of their political background, while reinforcing democratic values within the party.

Coordinator Penugonda Subbarayudu said the 28-member committee would conduct the exercise in a completely transparent manner, ensuring that every worker’s contribution is assessed before leadership roles are finalised.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen the party’s organisational structure and help develop a new generation of leaders.