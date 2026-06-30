Make govt services more accessible, citizen-friendly: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to make government services more accessible and citizen-friendly.

Reviewing the performance of various departments from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to simplify and streamline the service delivery mechanisms.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the government has already initiated measures to simplify procedures beginning with 11 categories of services.The Chief Minister directed officials to further strengthen the public grievance redressal system and make it more accessible to citizens.

He suggested enabling people to lodge complaints online and through the Mana Mitra Whats App platform. He also instructed officials to ensure that even voice messages sent through the platform are accepted.

When the officials informed that nearly 3,000 locations currently face mobile connectivity challenges, the Chief Minister directed officials to resolve these issues within three months. The officials gave a presentation on the “Navachethana” Early Childhood Development Screening programme being implemented by the department of Women and Child Welfare.

They explained that the programme assesses children’s physical and mental development. So far, 33,949 children have been screened across the state. Officials said that, in addition to screening children attending Anganwadi centres, teams are also conducting household visits. A pilot project will also be implemented to ensure appropriate follow-up actions after screening.

Officials said a circular has been issued mandating field visits by senior officers. Accordingly, Secretaries will spend three days, Heads of departments six days and district collectors eight days every month on field visits. The CM instructed officials to identify areas facing major issues and provide immediate solutions.