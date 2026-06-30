Regional focus at CII Partnership Summit in November

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to organise the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13 with a greater emphasis on regional participation and knowledge exchange.

Reviewing the preparations for the 31st CII Partnership Summit at Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister discussed on the proposal to conduct a series of regional partnership summits ahead of the main event.The summit will be organized under the theme:”Navigating Change: Leadership, Technology, Trust and Trade in a Transforming World.”

The Chief Minister directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the two-day summit, including signing of MoUs. He instructed officials to invite representatives from leading national and international companies, Union Ministers, and delegates from various countries. The Chief Minister also asked officials to write to Chief Ministers of different states regarding participation in the summit.

Emphasising the need for extensive promotion, the Chief Minister directed that roadshows be organized in India and abroad from July to September. Officials informed him that plans are being prepared to conduct promotional events in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister suggested organizing regional partnership meetings in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry or Kakinada, Amaravati, Anantapur and Tirupati before the main summit.

The Chief Minister said partnership summits should not be viewed merely as platforms to attract investments or sign MoUs. They should become forums for meaningful discussions on key issues.