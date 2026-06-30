Regional focus at CII Partnership Summit in November

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to organise the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13 with a greater emphasis on regional participation and knowledge exchange.
Reviewing the preparations for the 31st CII Partnership Summit at Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister discussed on the proposal to conduct a series of regional partnership summits ahead of the main event.The summit will be organized under the theme:”Navigating Change: Leadership, Technology, Trust and Trade in a Transforming World.”
The Chief Minister directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the two-day summit, including signing of MoUs. He instructed officials to invite representatives from leading national and international companies, Union Ministers, and delegates from various countries. The Chief Minister also asked officials to write to Chief Ministers of different states regarding participation in the summit.
Emphasising the need for extensive promotion, the Chief Minister directed that roadshows be organized in India and abroad from July to September. Officials informed him that plans are being prepared to conduct promotional events in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister suggested organizing regional partnership meetings in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry or Kakinada, Amaravati, Anantapur and Tirupati before the main summit.
The Chief Minister said partnership summits should not be viewed merely as platforms to attract investments or sign MoUs. They should become forums for meaningful discussions on key issues.
The programmes at the 31st Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam should generate public discussions and inspire innovative ideas on developing various sectors. Stating that the government is also planning to establish the CII Global Leadership Centre in Amaravati, the Chief Minister said the summit should host important discussions on public policies, business challenges, investment opportunities and strategies to overcome emerging challenges.
Topics such as agriculture, horticulture, natural farming, circular economy, spirituality and stress-free work culture should also be part of the discussions.
The Chief Minister further stated that the Partnership Summit should be organized in an innovative manner. Along with the main event in Visakhapatnam, regional partnership meets should be conducted across the state to encourage greater participation from the public, youth and students. They will help disseminate new ideas and provide a platform for young innovators to showcase their innovations.
He said conduct of such programmes across different regions will help people understand the government’s efforts and commitment towards development. Ministers T.G. Bharath, Kondapalli Srinivas, P Narayana, Kandula Durgesh, and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII and senior officials participated.