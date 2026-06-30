‘Sanjeevani’ catches health ministers’ attention at national meet

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious healthcare initiative, ‘Sanjeevani,’ caught the attention of health ministers from across the country at the National Health Forum held in New Delhi on Monday.

Presenting the project at the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare meeting, state Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav detailed how the state is deploying cutting-edge digital infrastructure and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to pivot from a traditional reactive model to a preventive healthcare framework.

The Minister announced that after a successful pilot launched in July last year in the Kuppam constituency - which was subsequently expanded across the Chittoor district - the NDA alliance government will officially roll out the ‘Sanjeevani’ scheme pan-state this August.

Conceived under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the scheme bridges the rural-urban gap in healthcare accessibility by taking diagnostic testing directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

Under the ‘Citizen Health Screening’ component, the state will deploy 904 Mobile Medical Units (104 vehicles) at an annual budget of Rs 163 crore. Each vehicle will conduct an exhaustive panel of 41 medical tests for 20 individuals daily.

The diagnostic data collected through these field tests will generate digital health records. These records will be linked to centralised ‘Digital Nerve Centres’ to issue real-time automated health alerts, facilitate remote telemedicine consultations, and schedule direct hospital appointments.

Yadav said that AP has emerged as a national frontrunner in digital health records and AI integration - milestones acknowledged by the Centre.