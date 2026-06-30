Sify gets 25 more acres for Rs 15,266-crore data centre project

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has cleared the expansion of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited’s proposed Rs 15,266-crore data centre project in Visakhapatnam by approving an additional 25 acres of land for its second phase. Alongside the Sify expansion, the government has also approved three other technology projects - IT campuses by Infinx Technology Solutions and Eclat Health Solutions in Visakhapatnam, and a 100 MW data centre by CtrlS Datacenters in the Anakapalle district.

The largest among the projects is Sify’s proposed 500 MW data centre. The company had earlier been allotted 3.6 acres at Madhurawada and 25 acres at Paradesipalem under a government order issued in August 2025 for establishing data centres with a cumulative investment of Rs 15,266 crore and an estimated employment potential of about 600 jobs.

To facilitate Phase II development and achieve the planned 500 MW capacity, Sify sought an additional 25 acres of contiguous land. The government has approved the request, retaining the earlier allotment price of `50 lakh per acre. However, the land will be handed over in phases. Of the total extent, 12.40 acres will be allotted initially, subject to the outcome of a case pending before the Survey and Settlements Department, while the remaining 12.60 acres will be allotted only after pending court cases relating to the land are resolved.

The government has also stipulated that the company must commence implementation of Phase I before the balance of the land is transferred. The remaining land will be allotted after APIIC secures possession of the site and the company demonstrates satisfactory progress in the first phase.