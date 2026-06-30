Singapore envoy, Lokesh discuss ties

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held a courtesy meeting with Edgar Pang Tze Chiang, Consul General of Singapore in Chennai, at his residence in Undavalli. The duo discussed strengthening cooperation and expanding the partnership between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore across key sectors.

Edgar Pang Tze Chiang has been playing a significant role in promoting bilateral cooperation between India and Singapore in areas such as technology, trade, investments, and maritime affairs.

During the meeting, Minister Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s Speed of Doing Business initiatives and the State’s growing investment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said the government is focused on ensuring that investment proposals are translated into projects on the ground. He noted that around 750 industrial projects are currently at various stages of implementation in the state, with progress reviews conducted every fortnight.

The minister said the government is developing 22 industrial clusters across the State and pointed out that global companies such as Google and ArcelorMittal have invested in the state. He added that GST collections have registered growth compared to the previous year, reflecting improved economic activity. He said the government has resolved issues inherited from the past and is pursuing a transparent governance model to attract investments.

Lokesh emphasised AP’s interest in building a stronger partnership with Singapore.

Edgar Pang Tze Chiang praised AP’s progress in attracting investments and commended the State’s development initiatives.