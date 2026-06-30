SpaceFields to set up rocket fuel unit in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: SpaceFields Pvt Ltd, one of India’s emerging deep-tech aerospace and defence startups, will establish an advanced Solid Propellant (Rocket Fuel) Processing Facility in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening the country’s indigenous capabilities in strategic propulsion technologies.

The IISc Bangalore-incubated company has received approval for the allotment of 120.76 acres at the Industrial Park in Thimmasamudram, Anantapur district. The facility is expected to generate around 300 direct high-skilled jobs, with commercial production targeted by July 2028.

Founded in 2021 by Apurwa Masook, Rounak Agrawal and Sudarshan Samal, SpaceFields develops next-generation rocket propulsion systems and solid propellants for defence and space applications.

Govt to provide external infrastructure for project

The startup has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s growing space-tech ecosystem, securing four contracts under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) programme and building a portfolio of indigenous propulsion technologies protected by multiple patents.

The company has attracted strong backing from India’s deep-tech investment ecosystem. Last year, it raised Rs 42 crore ($5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Globaz Technologies, with Rockstud Capital and Venture Catalysts++ as co-lead investors. The round also saw participation from Rainmatter (backed by Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath), SIDBI, MeitY Startup Hub, Burla Angel Network, O2 Angels, Faad Capital and other investors.

According to the Government Order approving the project, the proposal was cleared after detailed technical evaluation by the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) and the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). Given the specialised nature of energetics manufacturing and India’s stringent safety regulations, the project requires a large, dedicated manufacturing campus with extensive safety buffers. AP will provide external infrastructure, including water supply, high-voltage power connectivity and road access to the site.