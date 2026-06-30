Srisailam to launch AI-based darshan system

KURNOOL: Srisailam Temple administration is preparing to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based darshan management system and build a world-class queue-lines complex to ensure devotees receive darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi within 45 minutes.
The centrepiece of the project is a state-of-the-art queue complex modelled on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) system. Temple officials believe it will revolutionise crowd management and enhance the pilgrimage experience. The facility will include modern amenities, streamlined entry and exit points, advanced surveillance, waiting halls, and AI-enabled monitoring to regulate pilgrim movement.
Temple Trust Board Chairman P Ramesh Naidu said a preliminary survey has been completed for the complex, estimated to cost Rs 145 crore. “We aim to finish the tender process and hold the groundbreaking ceremony by August,” he told TNIE.
He added that the new system will introduce uniform entry and exit routes, eliminating unauthorised access and ensuring transparency.
The project is expected to be completed within 18 months, after which the AI-based darshan system will be implemented. “Our goal is that a devotee entering the queue line should complete darshan and exit within 45 minutes. The entire system is designed for smooth and uninterrupted movement,” Naidu said.
Currently, devotees spend two to three hours in queues. The temple accommodates about 6,000 devotees per hour on normal days and nearly 8,600 during festivals. Under the new system, officials expect to maintain a steady flow of 7,000 devotees per hour while reducing waiting time.
Naidu also announced changes to Sparsha Darshan on high-rush days such as Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, aiming to facilitate darshan for at least 20,000 general devotees between 5:30 am and 8:30 am.
Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao said the project is intended to eliminate idle waiting. “No devotee should stand still in queue lines. Pilgrim movement should remain continuous while ensuring a satisfying darshan experience,” he said.
The administration has also proposed Pilgrim Amenities Complexes at Dornala and Hatakeswaram. Officials believe the combination of modern queue facilities, AI-based crowd management, and expanded amenities will transform Srisailam into one of India’s most efficiently managed pilgrimage centres while preserving its spiritual heritage.