Srisailam to launch AI-based darshan system

KURNOOL: Srisailam Temple administration is preparing to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-based darshan management system and build a world-class queue-lines complex to ensure devotees receive darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi within 45 minutes.

The centrepiece of the project is a state-of-the-art queue complex modelled on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) system. Temple officials believe it will revolutionise crowd management and enhance the pilgrimage experience. The facility will include modern amenities, streamlined entry and exit points, advanced surveillance, waiting halls, and AI-enabled monitoring to regulate pilgrim movement.

Temple Trust Board Chairman P Ramesh Naidu said a preliminary survey has been completed for the complex, estimated to cost Rs 145 crore. “We aim to finish the tender process and hold the groundbreaking ceremony by August,” he told TNIE.

He added that the new system will introduce uniform entry and exit routes, eliminating unauthorised access and ensuring transparency.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months, after which the AI-based darshan system will be implemented. “Our goal is that a devotee entering the queue line should complete darshan and exit within 45 minutes. The entire system is designed for smooth and uninterrupted movement,” Naidu said.