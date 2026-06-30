Tirupati Class I enrolment hits 96%

TIRUPATI: Government schools in Tirupati district have recorded a sharp rise in admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, with Class I enrolment reaching 96.6% of the target. The increase, driven by a large-scale shift of students from private schools, reflects growing public confidence in the government education system.

Against the target of enrolling 13,562 students in Class I, government schools have admitted 13,197 children, achieving 96.6% of the target.

According to the District Education Department, the district is expected to emerge as one of AP’s best performers in enrolment.

The surge has been accompanied by a significant migration of students from private to government schools following the ‘Badi Pilustondi’ campaign, which highlighted the quality of education and improved facilities available in government institutions.

Speaking to TNIE, Tirupati District Educational Officer (DEO) KVN Kumar said every mandal in the district registered students shifting from private to government schools, reflecting a change in parents’ preference for public schools.

Tirupati Urban recorded the highest number of students shifting from private schools, with 190 admissions, followed by Penagaluru (150), KVB Puram (145), Chandragiri (120), Renigunta (90), Railway Koduru (80), Buchinaidu Kandriga (70), Sullurpeta (65), Naidupeta (60), Yerpedu (60), Puttur (50), Varadaiahpalem (45), Nagalapuram (45), Pichatur (42) and Satyavedu (40).

Kumar said, “The achievement is the result of the innovative implementation of the ‘Badi Pilustondi’ campaign, conducted in all 36 mandals over 36 days. The campaign featured door-to-door awareness drives, publicity vehicles, cultural programmes, education rallies and active participation of Mandal Education Officers, headmasters, teachers and public representatives.”

He added that he personally led human chains and public awareness campaigns with the slogan, “Randira... Randira... Prabhutva Badiki Randira.”