TTD sets footfall record of 90,000 for three consecutive days

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has successfully managed an unprecedented summer influx of devotees, with darshan numbers crossing 90,000 per day for three consecutive days.

Beginning on Friday, pilgrim footfall surged, peaking at 91,793 on Sunday. By 6 pm on Monday, 61,700 devotees had already completed darshan, with weekend backlogs cleared by prioritising general pilgrims over VIP breaks.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary credited meticulous coordination, robust queue management, and the AI‑powered Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), which enabled real‑time crowd tracking. He acknowledged the support of CVSO Murali Krishna and SP Subba Rayudu, whose teams eased the influx through timely interventions.

TTD erected 29 queue blocks, set up round‑the‑clock food distribution points, arranged mobile dispensaries, pandals, and Narayanagiri sheds to accommodate waiting devotees. Annaprasadam, beverages, and free medical aid were provided continuously.

Daily laddu sales peaked between 4.2 and 4.6 lakh, while 30,000–49,000 devotees offered tonsure. Sarva Darshan pilgrims faced wait times of 18–24 hours as queues stretched to Sila Thoranam.

Despite the heavy rush, strict curbs on VIP breaks ensured priority for common devotees.