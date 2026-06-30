Two brothers booked for sexually harassing teen

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Airport Police have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly sexually harassing and online stalking an 18-year-old woman in the Kalinganagar East Park area following a complaint by the victim.

According to the victim, the main accused, K Rishi, had been harassing her for some time. When she and her family confronted him, he, along with his brother, K Venkatesh, allegedly brought in outsiders to intimidate the family and threatened them of consequences. The victim also alleged that the accused created fake social media accounts to harass her and damage her reputation.

The victim’s family later approached the social organisation Dalit Seva Sena for support. The organisation’s leaders coordinated with Airport Zone CI Shankar Narayana and Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna.

Police have begun an investigation. The CI and Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna said that anyone found threatening public order or harassing women would face legal action, irrespective of their background.