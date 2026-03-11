ACB conducts raids on town planning offices

VIJAYAWADA: With many complaints of irregularities and corruption against town planning officials, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted surprise raids at municipal corporation town planning offices across the State on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, simultaneous raids were carried out at municipal corporations in Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, and at zonal offices in Pendurthi, Gajuwaka and Madhurawada in Vizag.

During the raids, the ACB officials reportedly found irregularities pertaining to building permissions and BPS regularisation applications and also noticed corrupt practices and several irregularities allegedly committed by the staff of town planning wings of various municipal corporations in the State. The ACB officials also found that several staff members were indulging in corrupt practices and committing several irregularities in the sanctioning of building plans and in the regularization of BPS (Building Penalisation Scheme) and LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme).