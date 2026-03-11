Rs 4,160-crore Jal Jeevan Mission project for Kadapa

KADAPA: District Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Superintendent Engineer (SE) K Yedukondalu said the government will implement a Rs 4,160 crore drinking water project in Kadapa district under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide household tap connections to rural families.
The project aims to ensure a permanent solution to drinking water shortages in villages by supplying safe and adequate drinking water through pipelines from nearby irrigation projects. Officials have completed the survey and submitted a detailed project report to the government for approval.
The programme will cover 2,725 habitations across several mandals in the constituencies of Badvel, Mydukur, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Kamalapuram, Rajampet and Railway Koduru, benefiting about 18,26,018 people.
Under the plan, authorities will draw drinking water from four major irrigation projects in the district.
The Brahmam Sagar Reservoir component will supply drinking water to 4,15,427 people in 664 habitations across B Koduru, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Brahmamgarimatham, Sri Avadutha Kasinayana, Mydukur, Khajipet, Gopavaram, Badvel and Atlur mandals. The estimated cost of this component is `878.37 crore.
The Mylavaram Reservoir component will provide drinking water to 2,86,844 people in 174 habitations across Peddamudium, Jammalamadugu, Mylavaram, Proddatur, Rajupalem and Yerraguntla mandals at an estimated cost of Rs 453.16 crore.
The Gandikota Project will cover the largest share of the scheme and supply drinking water to 10,06,059 people in 1,780 habitations across Kondapuram, Muddanoor, Yerraguntla, Proddatur, Veerapunayunipalle, Pendlimarri, Vallur, Chintakomma Dinne, Chennur, Kamalapuram, Siddavatam, Ontimitta, Nandalur, Rajampet, Pullampeta, Penagalur, Obulavaripalle, Chitvel and Koduru mandals. The estimated cost of this component is Rs 2,627.99 crore.
Authorities will also supply drinking water from Telugu Ganga Subsidy Reservoir-1 to 1,17,688 people in 107 habitations in Mydukur and Chapadu mandals at an estimated cost of Rs 201.45 crore.
“The government has taken up the project to ensure safe drinking water for rural residents under the JJM,” Yedukondalu said. He added that the survey has been completed and the detailed project report has been submitted to the government for approval.