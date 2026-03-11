Rs 4,160-crore Jal Jeevan Mission project for Kadapa

KADAPA: District Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Superintendent Engineer (SE) K Yedukondalu said the government will implement a Rs 4,160 crore drinking water project in Kadapa district under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide household tap connections to rural families.

The project aims to ensure a permanent solution to drinking water shortages in villages by supplying safe and adequate drinking water through pipelines from nearby irrigation projects. Officials have completed the survey and submitted a detailed project report to the government for approval.

The programme will cover 2,725 habitations across several mandals in the constituencies of Badvel, Mydukur, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur, Kamalapuram, Rajampet and Railway Koduru, benefiting about 18,26,018 people.

Under the plan, authorities will draw drinking water from four major irrigation projects in the district.

The Brahmam Sagar Reservoir component will supply drinking water to 4,15,427 people in 664 habitations across B Koduru, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Brahmamgarimatham, Sri Avadutha Kasinayana, Mydukur, Khajipet, Gopavaram, Badvel and Atlur mandals. The estimated cost of this component is `878.37 crore.