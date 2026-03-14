Agriculture and allied sectors key to Vision 2047: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening agriculture by promoting modern technology, improving water security and extending financial support to farmers, while releasing the third tranche of funds under the Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan Scheme.

Addressing farmers at a programme at Surampalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, the Chief Minister said the State is moving forward in accordance with Vision 2047 to achieve Swarna Andhra by according top priority to agriculture and allied sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released PM Kisan funds to farmers across the country from Assam. In Andhra Pradesh, the State government has extended additional financial support through the Annadata Sukhibhava schme, he said.

Under the third tranche, Rs 6,000 each has been credited to the bank accounts of 46.85 lakh farmers in the State. Of the total Rs 2,676 crore aid extended to farmers, Rs 1,800 crore is the State’s share.

With the release of the third tranche, the NDA government has deposited Rs 8,985.41 crore into farmers’ accounts this year, ensuring a total support of Rs 20,000 per farmer, Naidu highlighted.

Mentioning the fulfilment of the NDA election promise of extending support to small and marginal farmers, he said, “I am a farmer’s son with a strong commitment to agriculture.”

Adequate supply of water is being ensured for both agriculture and aquaculture, particularly in the Krishna delta. The government is also promoting modernisation of agriculture and extending support to farmers through farm equipment distribution and subsidies.

Farmers are now using drones to sow seeds and adopting drip irrigation for vegetable cultivation, he said.