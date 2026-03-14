Andhra Cops get ABCD awards for exceptional probe skills

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta presented the ABCD (Awards for Best in Crime Detection) awards to police officers who demonstrated exceptional investigative skills and innovative methods in solving criminal cases on Friday.

The awards were presented at the State Police Headquarters located in Mangalagiri in recognition of officers who adopted modern investigative techniques and ensured speedy resolution of cases. The award-winning cases for fourth quarter of 2025 were selected after a detailed review by the AP CID chief Ravishankar Ayyanar.

The evaluation considered the complexity of the cases, the technological tools used in investigation, and the innovative approaches adopted by the teams. Four outstanding cases from across the state were selected for the awards.

The first prize was awarded to the team led by Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhan Raju for solving a suspicious death case reported at Maddipadu police station. Initially registered as a suspicious death, investigators used post-mortem and forensic reports to determine that the victim had been raped and murdered.