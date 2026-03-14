Andhra Local body polls likely in six months

VIJAYAWADA: Hinting that there is a possibility of elections to the local bodies within six months, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged his Cabinet colleagues to be prepared to face polls anytime.

Speaking to the Ministers after the end of the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, he said the coalition should be in a position to win any election in the State. As the term of majority of urban and rural local bodies set to end by April, the government has already issued orders, appointing special officers for them to oversee general administration.

Revealing that the Jaladhara programme aimed at improving the groundwater levels will be organised for 90 days from April 1 and water will be released to canals from May 15, Naidu said the Ministers should motivate farmers to take up cultivation.

Discussing the impact of West Asia war, Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav is learnt to have informed that people are using induction stoves due to the shortage of LPG.

Naidu felt that the power consumption will increase in such a scenario and stressed the need for initiating measures to meet the growing demand. Informing that confidential reports will be given to the Ministers on April 2, Naidu said they will contain information pertaining to clearance of files, utilisation of Central funds, implementation of schemes and other issues related to their respective departments.

He said the Ministers should take forward the good work being done by the NDA government to the people and make use of technology. “So far, we brought stability to the government and now it is the time for take off,” Naidu is learnt to have told the Ministers.