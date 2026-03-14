Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves Rs 119.27-cr Telugu cultural centre
VIJAYAWADA: Besides giving nod for the construction of Telugu Cultural Centre at Neerukonda in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 119.27 crore, the State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Friday took a decision on a slew of key issues.
The Council of Ministers approved the removal of 66,157 acres of land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) from the prohibitory list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.
Another 3,803 acres will be removed after industrial units complete construction.
In addition, about 51,603 acres of government and other lands will be mutated in APIIC’s name in revenue records, enabling industries to mortgage land for bank loans and speed up project implementation.
Disclosing the details approved by the Cabinet to mediapersons, Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that green signal was given for the AP Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme (AP-CMEGP)’ scheme, under which financial assistance will be extended to around 3,500 micro entrepreneurs to take their manufacturing activities. Funds to the tune of Rs 3,00 crore allocated for the scheme and it is expected that employment will be generated around 17,000 persons through this scheme.
The scheme was designed to benefit those coming forward to establish industries on their own in the 175 MSME Parks. Margin Money Subsidy from 25% to 30% out of the total cost of the project will be provided to SC, ST, BC, differently abled and women categories. The subsidy will be kept as TDR for three years and later will be adjusted into the accounts of beneficiaries.
Nod was given to take up electrical, fire protection system, elevators, fire alarm, public address system and plumbing works at a cost of Rs 2,316.88 crore in the Integrated State Secretariat and HoD offices.
The Cabinet approved the construction of Telugu Cultural Centre at Neerukonda in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 119.27 crore under EPC contract basis. The cultural centre will come up in five acres and will have a huge auditorium with seating capacity to 2,000 persons and an open theatre that will accommodate 1000 persons, Telugu language museum.
The Cabinet approved the upgradation of 300 Head Constable posts in the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) battalions into Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) posts.
Under Mission Shakti, the Cabinet approved the Sakhi Nivas scheme, under which 30 working women’s hostels with crèche facilities will be established across the state to provide safe and affordable accommodation for women employees and single mothers.
For tribal farmers holding forest rights pattas, the Cabinet approved enhanced support under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) programme, offering 100% subsidy for drip irrigation and 90% subsidy for sprinkler irrigation in eight districts.
The State Cabinet approved seven major multi-village drinking water schemes worth Rs 9,355 crore, which will supply safe drinking water to about 65 lakh people across 76 mandals.
Another Rs 1,814.71 crore was sanctioned for 3,000 works to provide safe drinking water to water-scarce habitations in 112 rural constituencies.
The Cabinet approved to allot 5 acres of land in NTR district, 7 acres in Nuzvid and 5 acres in Palasa of Srikakulam district for new Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. Land was also cleared for tourism infrastructure in Chittoor district, a luxury resort project in Bapatla, and 424.45 acres in Kadapa district for an integrated steel plant proposed by JSW Steel.
In order to accelerate the Polavaram irrigation project, the Cabinet approved additional expenditure of Rs 23.47 crore and another Rs 24.51 crore for tunnel works.
Other decisions include granting incentives for Heritage Foods’ Rs 209.68-crore dairy expansion in Tirupati district, and facilitating power line adjustments for the Bharatmala West Bypass road project near Vijayawada.