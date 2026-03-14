Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves Rs 119.27-cr Telugu cultural centre

VIJAYAWADA: Besides giving nod for the construction of Telugu Cultural Centre at Neerukonda in Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 119.27 crore, the State Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Friday took a decision on a slew of key issues.

The Council of Ministers approved the removal of 66,157 acres of land allotted by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) from the prohibitory list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

Another 3,803 acres will be removed after industrial units complete construction.

In addition, about 51,603 acres of government and other lands will be mutated in APIIC’s name in revenue records, enabling industries to mortgage land for bank loans and speed up project implementation.

Disclosing the details approved by the Cabinet to mediapersons, Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said that green signal was given for the AP Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme (AP-CMEGP)’ scheme, under which financial assistance will be extended to around 3,500 micro entrepreneurs to take their manufacturing activities. Funds to the tune of Rs 3,00 crore allocated for the scheme and it is expected that employment will be generated around 17,000 persons through this scheme.