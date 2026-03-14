Artificial LPG shortage allegations trigger panic across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Even as allegations mount that several gas agencies are creating artificial scarcity of LPG cylinders and allegedly collecting higher prices, the failure of authorities to act has intensified public anxiety across Andhra Pradesh. Despite the issue persisting for nearly a week and complaints emerging from different parts of the State, officials of the Civil Supplies and Revenue departments are yet to initiate concrete enforcement measures.
The situation has drawn serious concern as no cases have reportedly been booked against any gas agency so far, even as allegations of irregularities continue to surface. There have also been no vigilance checks, surprise inspections or enforcement drives to verify complaints regarding supply and pricing practices at LPG distribution centres.
The inaction has raised questions over the response of the departments responsible for monitoring essential commodities. Despite being aware of the developments and the growing rush at gas agencies, authorities have not conducted inspections or taken steps to check whether distributors are following supply norms. Meanwhile, reports from several towns and cities indicate long queues forming outside LPG agencies as consumers rush to secure cooking gas cylinders. Many residents are arriving with empty cylinders and waiting for hours amid fears that supplies may tighten further.
Consumers allege that some agencies are deliberately creating artificial shortages to take advantage of the situation. According to complaints, customers are sometimes informed that cylinders are unavailable even when stocks are reportedly present. In certain cases, consumers claim that additional charges are being demanded from those seeking delivery.
Sharing her experience, Koona Lakshmi, a resident of Krishnalanka in Vijayawada, said she was unable to book an LPG cylinder online due to heavy demand. “I tried booking the LPG cylinder online but it was not getting confirmed. So I came to the agency directly with my cylinder. Even after waiting in the queue for nearly three hours, I was not allotted a cylinder,” she said.
The uncertainty surrounding LPG availability has created concern among households that depend on cooking gas for their daily needs. Public concern has continued to grow as the situation remains unresolved. There are allegations that recommendations are affecting the distribution process in some areas, with a few consumers receiving access quickly while others are waiting.
Residents are urging the State government to immediately intervene, order inspections at LPG agencies and take strict action against those found creating artificial shortages or collecting excess charges. They say that unless prompt measures are taken, the uncertainty would create panic.
Speaking to TNIE, N Bhaskar Reddy, State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in AP, said domestic LPG cylinders were being supplied fully. “There is no problem with domestic LPG supply for the next five days. Domestic cylinders are being supplied 100 per cent, while commercial cylinders are being supplied only about 20 per cent, mainly to emergency services such as hospitals and schools,” he said.
He added that panic booking by consumers had increased pressure on the system and appealed to public not to rush for refills unnecessarily, assuring that stocks were available.