Artificial LPG shortage allegations trigger panic across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Even as allegations mount that several gas agencies are creating artificial scarcity of LPG cylinders and allegedly collecting higher prices, the failure of authorities to act has intensified public anxiety across Andhra Pradesh. Despite the issue persisting for nearly a week and complaints emerging from different parts of the State, officials of the Civil Supplies and Revenue departments are yet to initiate concrete enforcement measures.

The situation has drawn serious concern as no cases have reportedly been booked against any gas agency so far, even as allegations of irregularities continue to surface. There have also been no vigilance checks, surprise inspections or enforcement drives to verify complaints regarding supply and pricing practices at LPG distribution centres.

The inaction has raised questions over the response of the departments responsible for monitoring essential commodities. Despite being aware of the developments and the growing rush at gas agencies, authorities have not conducted inspections or taken steps to check whether distributors are following supply norms. Meanwhile, reports from several towns and cities indicate long queues forming outside LPG agencies as consumers rush to secure cooking gas cylinders. Many residents are arriving with empty cylinders and waiting for hours amid fears that supplies may tighten further.

Consumers allege that some agencies are deliberately creating artificial shortages to take advantage of the situation. According to complaints, customers are sometimes informed that cylinders are unavailable even when stocks are reportedly present. In certain cases, consumers claim that additional charges are being demanded from those seeking delivery.