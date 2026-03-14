E-lottery: 328 returnable plots allotted to farmers in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted an e-Lottery for the allotment of returnable plots to eligible farmers of the Capital City area who took part in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). A total of 167 eligible farmers were allotted 328 returnable plots, comprising 225 residential plots and 103 commercial plots, via e-Lottery process.

These plots include newly identified plots, balance returnable plots, and alternate plots provided in place of plots affected by land acquisition areas, road alignments, court cases or other planning constraints. The e-Lottery was conducted at the Office of the Commissioner, APCRDA Project Office at Rayapudi on Friday.

The process was carried out in multiple sessions covering villages such as Krishnayapalem, Nowlur, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Velagapudi, Undavalli, Penumaka, Venkatapalem, Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem, Nekkallu, Ananthavaram, and Gannavaram.

The lottery proceedings were conducted between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm. The e-Lottery process was carried out through an online randomised system in a transparent manner in the presence of beneficiary farmers. A trial run was conducted prior to the live process to ensure clarity for participants. Following completion of the lottery, provisional allotment certificates were issued to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the farmers, Special Grade Deputy Collector (Capital City), APCRDA, Vasantharayudu, advised the allottees to complete the registration process at the earliest. He informed that GIS personnel and village surveyors have been deployed to assist farmers in identifying the exact geographical location and boundaries of their allotted plots.