Justice Lisa Gill takes oath as Andhra Pradesh HC judge

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Lisa Gill assumed charge as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur at the First Court Hall of the HC.

Justice Lisa Gill was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where she had been serving as a judge.

Her appointment comes ahead of the scheduled retirement of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur in April. Following his retirement, Justice Lisa Gill is expected to become the first woman Chief Justice of the AP High Court.

Originally from Chandigarh, Justice Gill completed her LLB and LLM from Punjab University. She began her legal career in 1990 by practicing as an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Over the years, she handled a wide range of cases and built extensive experience in constitutional, civil, and service-related matters.

Justice Lisa Gill was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014.