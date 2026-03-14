Minister Lokesh reviews BITS Pilani AI Plus campus in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has reviewed the construction plans of the proposed AI Plus campus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) coming up in Amaravati.

Representatives of BITS Pilani including Siddhartha Banerjee, N Chennaveer and BS Sahani met Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli on Friday and presented the detailed plans of the upcoming campus adjacent to the Seed Access road in Amaravati capital city.

They explained that the Amaravati campus will offer advanced courses in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotics, Computational Linguistics and Cyber-Physical Systems. They said the campus will be developed in two phases and will have the capacity to accommodate about 7,000 students.

They further informed that BITS Pilani plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in the Amaravati campus over the next five years. They also stated that the project is being designed using next-generation technologies in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Construction work for the campus has already begun, with the project incorporating eco-friendly practices such as green building standards and the use of renewable energy. Officials added that the Amaravati facility is expected to become the country’s first dedicated AI campus.

In addition to advanced technology courses, the campus is also being planned to offer programmes related to agriculture, climate studies and healthcare.