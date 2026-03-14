No privatisation of Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, say Ministers Kollu Ravindra and Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers Kollu Ravindra (Excise and Mines) and BC Janardhan Reddy (Infrastructure and Investments) refuted allegations that the government was privatising the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour and accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda to derail investments coming into the state.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Friday, the ministers said the opposition was unable to digest the investment-friendly environment created by the coalition government and was resorting to false propaganda.

Minister Janardhan Reddy clarified that the fishing harbour continues to remain under the control of the Fisheries Department and dismissed claims that it was being handed over to private players.

Of the total 114 acres of harbour land, only seven acres have been allotted to Sagar Defence Engineering Limited for technology-related activities linked to maritime operations, he said. Another 22 acres have been provided outside the harbour premises for the company’s facilities.

He said the project would benefit fishermen by providing advanced communication and weather information using satellites, drones and other modern technologies, helping them receive real-time updates while at sea.

Janardhan Reddy also said the Sagar Defence project, with an estimated investment of Rs 2,500-Rs 3,000 crore, would bring major industrial development to the State. However, he alleged that leaders of the YSRCP are attempting to prevent industries from entering the state through false campaigns.

Asserting that the government is committed for the welfare of the fishermen community, Minister Ravindra cautioned to take action against those resorting to false propaganda on the fishing harbour.

He also alleged that the opposition, led by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was trying to block investments and industrial development in the State.