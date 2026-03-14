Perni Venkatramaiah dares Payyavula to prove his claim on borrowing by government

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district YSRCP president and former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) has challenged Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav to prove his claim that the coalition government borrowed only Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the last 20 months and never exceeded the Net Borrowing Ceiling (NBC).

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, he dared the minister to issue an official statement through the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department confirming this claim.

Nani stated that mere statements are not enough and that the minister must substantiate his allegations against the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government with documentary evidence.

Nani said that according to figures available on the CAG website, the coalition government has borrowed a total of Rs 3,27,370.37 crore in 20 months. He questioned Payyavula Keshav to get the Finance Department’s Principal Secretary to officially certify within a week that the coalition government’s borrowings are only Rs 1.05 lakh crore.