Poor quality of mid-day meal at Mylavaram government school: Headmaster suspended

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh cautioned to take stringent action against those responsible for serving sub-standard food lacking hygiene, quality and nutritional value to students under Mid-day meal scheme.

Following allegations of poor-quality mid-day meals at a government school in Mylavaram, Lokesh reviewed the issue with education department officials over the phone. Officials said their inquiry found the school headmaster, John, allegedly misled students and circulated misinformation on social media to create controversy.

Lokesh directed officials to counter such attempts and protect the scheme’s reputation. He ordered that a teacher must verify meals after preparation before serving them to students under the scheme.

Taking cognizance of a video posted by TNIE, Lokesh posted on ‘Instagram,’ I was alerted to the issue of poor food quality in a government school. We have acted immediately. A 3-member committee was formed, and based on their report, the food agency has been replaced, and subsequently the headmaster has been suspended. We are strengthening oversight and adding better parent feedback through the LEAP app so such problems are flagged.My sincere apologies to the children and parents. Our students deserve good quality care in govt schools, and we will ensure they receive it.”