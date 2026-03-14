Universities must foster leadership, says Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer

KADAPA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said universities must nurture leadership through value-based education and skill development to support the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th convocation ceremonies of Yogi Vemana University (YVU) at DSR Function Hall in Kadapa on Friday, the governor said higher education institutions must contribute to improving living standards and achieving economic equity in the country.

“The degrees you receive represent not only academic achievement but also character, competence and ethical values. The real worth of your degree lies in how you apply knowledge with integrity and responsibility for the progress of society and the nation,” he said.

The governor referred to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and described it as a transformative reform capable of preparing students to face global challenges while preserving India’s traditional values. He said governments have increased investment in higher education with a focus on digital learning and skill development to create better career opportunities for youth.

Addressing the gathering, an honorary Doctor of Science degree on noted aerospace scientist Kota Harinarayana, widely known as the architect of India’s HAL Tejas programme, said the country needs more creative leaders capable of innovating, excelling and guiding society towards progress. He urged students to adopt a multidisciplinary outlook, noting that boundaries between traditional academic fields are rapidly diminishing.

Vice-Chancellor Bellamkonda Raja Shekhar said the university has grown from a postgraduate centre into one of the top-ranked universities in the country. He said the university received Rs 20 crore under the PM-USHA Scheme and was selected under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation initiative to enable research with the University of Hyderabad.