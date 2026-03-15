2.95 lakh cases across Andhra settled at National Lok Adalat

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 2,95,182 cases were resolved across Andhra Pradesh during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, resulting in compensation awards amounting to Rs 87.35 crore, according to the AP State Legal Services Authority.

Authorities organised the Lok Adalat at the High Court and courts across all districts under the guidance of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who serves as Patron-in-Chief of Legal Services Authority.

Executive Chairman Justice CH Manavendranath Roy and HC Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari supervised National Lok Adalat. At the HC, benches led by Justices Maheswara Rao Kuncheam and Y Lakshmana Rao settled 158 cases with Rs 3.36 crore compensation. Across AP, 400 benches resolved 2,86,414 pending and 8,589 pre-litigation cases, awarding Rs 62.84 crore.

The Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT-2) in Vizag settled 21 cases worth Rs 21.15 crore, Member Secretary BSV Hima Bindu said.