Andhra Civil Supplies Commissioner assures normal LPG supply, urges public not to panic

VIJAYAWADA: There is no shortage of cooking gas anywhere in the State and consumers need not panic, Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur said on Saturday.

He stated that about 17,962 metric tonnes of LPG stock is available in the State and supply to domestic consumers is continuing normally.

The Commissioner said a communication plan has been issued to District Collectors and MLAs to ensure that accurate information on LPG supply reaches the public and to prevent panic bookings triggered by misinformation.

Public representatives and district authorities have been asked to regularly share verified updates with the media and clarify that LPG supply across Andhra Pradesh remains stable.

He noted that refill bookings had temporarily increased due to rumours circulating on social media. However, LPG cylinder deliveries are continuing in the FIFO (First In, First Out) order. Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have been asked to give priority to domestic LPG consumers.

According to officials, the Union government has also imposed certain restrictions on industrial and bulk LPG supplies to ensure adequate availability for household consumption.

The State government and oil marketing companies are monitoring the supply situation on a daily basis.

District Collectors have been directed to hold daily reviews with LPG distributors and provide updated information to the media through district Information and Public Relations officials.

All control rooms will track distributor-wise stock and address consumer complaints quickly.

Officials reiterated that LPG supply across the State is normal and appealed to consumers not to believe rumours or resort to panic bookings.