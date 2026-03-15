Andhra to introduce first-ever Backward Classes Protection Act, says Minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to safeguard the wealth, dignity and lives of 138 Backward Class (BC) communities in the State, the Andhra Pradesh government will soon introduce a Backward Classes (BC) Protection Act.

Andhra Pradesh will become the first State in the country to introduce a dedicated BC Protection Act.

Minister for BC, EWS Welfare S Savitha said the legislation will be implemented soon and will provide strong legal protection to members of the Backward Classes.

The minister made the announcement after a meeting of BC Ministers held in Vijayawada on Saturday to discuss and finalise the framework of the proposed law. Ministers K Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, and Anagani Satya Prasad, along with MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, participated in the meeting. Ministers Vasamsetti Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas, and Satya Kumar Yadav attended the meeting virtually.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Savitha said the coalition government is fulfilling all promises made to BC communities during the elections. She stated that the meeting was held to give final shape to the BC Protection Act.

Stating that the details of the meeting will be placed before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister said that feedback will be sought from BC MLAs and MLCs as well as BC associations and representatives before finalising the law. Officials informed that suggestions from legal experts, including those from the central government and the National BC Commission, were considered while drafting the proposed legislation.

Ministers Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra were also present.